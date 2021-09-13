Alabama Football Coaches Name Six Players of the Week

Six Crimson Tide players were named players of the week by the Alabama coaching staff after its win to Mercer, including two offensive players, two defenders, and one special teams contributor.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Crimson Tide coaching staff named its six players of the week for Alabama after its week two win to Mercer.

On offense, offensive tackle Evan Neal and wide receiver JoJo Earle are the players of the week. Earle, a true freshman, led all Alabama wide receivers with seven receptions and 85 yards. And the junior left tackle, Neal, graded highest of all Crimson Tide lineman on Saturday.

Linebackers Christian Harris and Drew Sanders, and defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry are this week's defensive recipients.

Harris, one of two junior inside linebackers, was a key performer in holding the Bears' offense to 68 rushing yards and 236 total yards. And Sanders, the sophomore who started his first game for Alabama in place of the injured Christopher Allen, added two tackles and two pass break-ups on the day.

Also filling in for an Alabama defender was the freshman McKinstry, who totaled six tackles, which tied for second on the team, one pass break-up and one interception, his first career forced turnover in a Crimson Tide uniform.

Meanwhile, running back Jase McClellan was the sole special teams player of the week after recovering a blocked punt by defensive end Chris Braswell and returning it for a touchdown. It was a 33-yard return, and the first punt blocked and scored for Alabama since 2019.

McClellan also added two tackles on special teams, with one coming on punt coverage and the other on kickoff coverage.

Out of the six recipients this week, two are juniors, two are sophomore, and one, McKinstry, received the player of the week honor in his second career game.