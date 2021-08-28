Alabama soccer tops Lamar behind brace from Kate Henderson, 3-1

The Crimson Tide returns to the win column after two high-scoring affairs, one in its favor and the other not, in the team's first two matches of the season.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama soccer had an uneven week of performances prior to its third match of the season. The Crimson Tide defeated Jacksonville State 4-0 then fell to No. 1 Florida State 4-0, and its Friday night matchup to Lamar was, ideally, meant to make its goal differential a net positive.

But it didn't begin that way, at least in the column that matters, the score of play.

After registering eight shots and two on goal to the Cardinals zero, Alabama trailed Lamar 1-0 in the 24th minute once Cardinals forward Isela Ramirez slotted home a shot in the lower left corner past Crimson Tide keeper McKinley Crone.

One shot, one goal, and the Lamar lead to an Alabama group that had yet to sustain any clinical-ness in attack and in finishing its chances.

Hyperbolic in print, but not to those in attendance, the Crimson Tide attack lived in the Lamar half of the field all night, and its created chances weren't taken advantage of until the second half.

But when they were, unlike the Cardinals' lone goal on the counter, they were the reward of rhythmic build-up play led by defender Gessica Skorka, forwards Brooke Steere and Aislin Streicik, and midfielder Taylor Carter, all of which registering an assist tonight for Alabama.

Scoring the first and second goals of the match for the Crimson Tide was midfielder Kate Henderson, who beat Lamar goalkeeper Nicole Panis on consecutive attempts, once via cross from Carter on the left wing in the 34th minute and again with an assist from Streicek in the 62nd minute of action.

She had four shots, and all were on goal.

Alabama had 26 total shots and 11 on goal, and Lamar tallied four total with two on target.

With the game in-hand, judging by the body language of Lamar players, Alabama scored its third and final goal of the game thanks to a shot by junior Allie Berk, who was assisted by Steere, that flew past Panis in the 69th minute.