Alabama Soccer Tops UAB with Back-to-Back Second Half Goals, 2-0

The Crimson Tide entered its match to UAB in hopes of ending its losing streak, and that was accomplished within the same minute early in the second half.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nothing much was going for Alabama, minus the usual, in its Sunday night matchup to UAB. The combination of a low conversion rate in front of goal and an inability to create in different ways in attack, the two areas that had plagued the Crimson Tide during its three-game losing streak, were once again present early on tonight.

Cashing in, or not, had been the difference in Alabama entering its match to UAB with a 3-4 record, and it took a while before the issue was, even if temporarily, remedied at the Blazers' expense.

Midfielder Reyna Reyes controlled the pace, the attack, and the possession of Alabama for the most part, per usual, but it was up to others to step forward and initiate things in other ways.

And that they did.

Entering halftime, neither team had scored and the Crimson Tide held an eight-to-four shots advantage at the break. But there wasn't anything to show for it until just after the second half began, when Alabama defender Tanna Caretto-Sanchez finished a shot assisted by midfielder Felicia Knox to give the Tide its first advantage in days.

That was in the 49th minute and, literally, 30 second later Alabama would score again to all but do it and seal the win.

Unassisted, Virginia transfer and Crimson Tide forward Ashlynn Serepca hammered in the second goal of the night, and in quick succession, from just inside the box to complete a momentum-grabbing sequence.

After that, it was all about controlling possession, as it usually does, for Alabama to finish off the UAB Blazers.

The Crimson Tide finished the night with 16 total shots, six of which on target, while UAB tallied 10 shots and three on goal. After its win tonight, Alabama improves to 4-4 on the season and begins SEC play Thursday on the road to Ole Miss. Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

This story will be updated.