No. 2 Alabama Softball Stays Hot in Doubleheader Sweep of Kent State, 9-1 and 11-3

Sophomore Lexi Kilfoyl provided a seven-strikeout performance in game one, while Alexis Mack led the way offensively in both games and reached base every plate appearance but one.

Game One:

The Crimson Tide began the first game of the day against Kent State in unfamiliar territory, trailing 1-0. Eventually, though, Alabama chipped away and took control. Kilfoyl pitched a complete game, allowing two early hits and not much after, finishing with seven strikeouts to keep her undefeated record intact. Offensively, Alabama had its share of key moments, including three runs in the bottom third and forth innings to pull away from the Golden Flashes.

"A lot of people contributed. Bailey [Hemphill] really hit the ball well tonight," Coach Patrick Murphy said, "[The] bottom of the order did good … Kat Grill, Taylor Clark was impressive, so it was a fun night."

There was no three-run home run or grand slam, but death by a thousand cuts with single-after-single was the recipe for Alabama. The Crimson Tide went on to score at least one run in each inning after the third, forcing the run rule when it reached a 9-1 advantage in the bottom of the sixth inning. This all while leaving eight baserunners stranded.

In the end, Alabama's offense was too much for Kent State, who at one point doubled the Crimson Tide's pitch count. Kilfoyl was the winning pitcher and moved to 7-0 on the season, while Kent State's Jessica LeBeau was handed the loss and is 1-2 on the season.

Courtesy of Stat Broadcast

Game Two:

Senior Krystal Goodman got the start, and began the night out-of-sorts, allowing atypical walks and hits in the first two innings. She faced trouble in the top of the second, allowing three runs on four hits. A mound visit allowed everyone to catch their breath before ending the frame with a much-needed groundball to freshman shortstop Bailey Dowling.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide scored its first runs in the bottom of the second. Down 3-0, shortstop Alexis Mack delivered an RBI-triple to the left-center gap, scoring fellow graduate student Elissa Brown from second base to tie the game.

"...good hitting is contagious, and so is bad hitting," Murphy said, "That's [Mack's triple] gonna go in the scouting report, and it will say 'you better not play her shallow or she'll burn you."

After, Goodman maintained composure and pitched two shutout innings following the Golden Flashes outburst in the top of the second. She finished with seven hits allowed, three earned runs, two walks and five strikeouts.

The Crimson Tide offense initiated its own outburst in the bottom of the third, scoring four runs on five hits. Then, in the bottom of the fourth, Alabama continued its offensive showcase, forcing a Kent State pitching change to LeBeau who reappeared after her start in the first game. 'Bama finished the fourth with one run scored on three hits, and entered the fifth with an 8-3 advantage.

Freshman Jaala Torrence replaced Goodman, who was credited with the win, to start the fifth and retired the first three Kent State hitters in order.

Three straight doubles told the story in the bottom of the fifth as Mack, Kaylee Tow and Dowling doubled back-to-back-to-back. Following mid-inning wind sprints from Kent State outfielders, the lead increased to 10-3 and gave Torrence plenty of breathing room on the mound. Alabama scored once more to win by way of run rule, 11-3. Goodman's record improves to 2-0 on the season.

"I think anytime a team scores on us, whether we're up or down, we have been really intentional this year about a response," Mack said.

Courtesy of Stat Broadcast

The Crimson Tide faces Northern Iowa Saturday, March 6 at 11 a.m. CT and 1 p.m. CT. Times subject to change.