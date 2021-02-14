Bama Central Courtside: No. 11 Alabama 115, Georgia 82

The Crimson Tide is now just two wins away from clinching the SEC regular-season title

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A season-high 115 points thanks in part to five double-digit performances propelled No. 11 Alabama basketball over Georgia 115-82 on Saturday afternoon in Coleman Coliseum.

The 115 points is the most in Crimson Tide program history against an SEC opponent.

Senior wing Herbert Jones led Alabama in points with 21, a new career high. Jones also tied senior forward Alex Reese for the most rebounds in the game with five.

Four other Crimson Tide players registered double-digit points, those players being freshman guard Josh Primo with 19, sophomore guard Jaden Shackelford with 18, sophomore guard Jahvon Quinerly with 16 and senior guard John Petty Jr. with 13.

In 40 minutes, Alabama shot 64-percent from the floor, making 36 of 56 shots. From beyond the three-point line, the Crimson Tide shooters shot 60 percent — 18 of 30 from deep. When fouled, Alabama also shot 25-30 from the free-throw line.

While the Crimson Tide's offense had its best performance since January, its defense was a different story. While Jones accounted for three blocks, the Bulldogs still managed to put 82 points up on the board, attacking Alabama under the net with a total of 46 points in the paint.

Up next, the Crimson Tide travels to College Station to take on the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday (8 p.m. CT, SEC Network). If Alabama is able to leave with a win, it only has to take down Vanderbilt next Saturday in order to clinch the SEC regular-season title.

Bama Central staff writers Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's stifling victory over the Bulldogs in the latest edition of Bama Central Courtside from Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa.