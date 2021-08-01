Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 1, 2021

Today is ... American Family Day

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Track & Field:

United States Women's Long Jump (Quanesha Burks), 13th place, 6.56m

Grenada Men's 400, (Kirani James), 2nd place, 45.09 seconds, advances to semifinal

Trinidad & Tobago Shotput (Portious Warren), 11th place, 18.32m

Baseball:

United States 4, Korea 2, (David Robertson, Credited Save)

Swimming:

United States 400m Medley (Rhyan White), Silver Medal

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Sunday

• Track & Field:

United States Men's Hammer Throw (Daniel Haugh), 7 p.m. (NBC)

United States Men's High Jump (Shelby McEwen), 5:10 a.m. (Peacock)

• Gymnastics:

Canada Vault (Shallon Olsen), 3:55 a.m. (Peacock)

• Weightlifting:

United States Women's +87kg (Sarah Robles), 9:50 p.m. (NBC)

Monday

• Track & Field:

United States Women's Long Jump (Quanesha Burks), 8:50 p.m. (CNBC)

Grenada Men's 400m (Kirani James), 6:05 a.m. (Peacock)

Canada Women's 400m (Natassha McDonald), 7:45 p.m. (NBC)

Trinidad & Tobago Men's 200m (Jereem Richards), 2, 7 p.m. (NBC)

• Weightlifting:

United States Women's +87kg (Sarah Robles), 5:50 a.m. (NBCSN)

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

34 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 1, 1983: Richard Todd was featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated. The magazine took an in-depth look at the former Alabama quarterback following another Crimson Tide legend Joe Namath as the starting quarterback of the New York Jets.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

"I know there's tremendous expectations here for what you would like to accomplish with this football program. I can tell you that however you feel about it, I have even higher expectations for what we want to accomplish. I want to win every game we play.” — Nick Saban

We'll leave you with this ...