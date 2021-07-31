The Extra Point: JK Scott's Back is 'Against the Wall' in Green Bay

The Packers have made it clear to the former Crimson Tide punter that he has to be more consistent this season.

You wouldn't think that that the Green Bay Packers would be trying to light a fire under former Alabama punter JK Scott, who was a fifth-round pick in 2018, but that's exactly what's happening.

Entering the final year of his initial contract, Scott's 45.5-yard gross average last season just missed Tim Masthay’s franchise record of 45.6.

His 15 punts over the final six games (including playoffs) yielded only 30 yards in punt returns, and his net average of 42.4 in the playoffs ranked fourth among postseason teams.

So at times he's been pretty good. However, his net average has remained near the bottom of the league.

The Packers are looking for him to essentially be automatic, which is expected of drafted specialists in the NFL.

“I call our room where we are the ‘Truth Room,’” new special teams coordinator Maurice Drayton said of Scott and long-snapper Hunter Bradley, a seventh-round pick in 2018, per PackersCentral. “We’re going to tell the truth. Some things I cannot say here but they both know that they have to be more consistent in the things that we need them to do to be successful.

"They have a prescription that we’ve written for them to work on. They also have their own personal what I call kick doctors or specialist doctors that they’re working with who I’ve fostered a relationship with. They’re getting better and they will be better, and they understand that their backs are against the wall.”

Scott, 25, is competing with Ryan Winslow, an undrafted free agent out of Pitt in 2018, in training camp.

