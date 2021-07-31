2022 OL Dayne Shor Announces Commitment to Alabama

Shor made his pledge to the Crimson Tide official, and the offensive tackle becomes the sixth commitment to Alabama in July.

Alabama football continues its hot streak of recruiting in July. On the last day of the month, the Crimson Tide's 2022 class grew by one, from 13 to 14 with the addition of offensive lineman Dayne Shor.

The Denmark High product of Alpharetta, Georgia took to Twitter to make it public.

Shor explained the decision to SI All-American, and here's what he had to say about joining the Crimson Tide:

"I just really liked the culture there," he said. "The tools they have for you to succeed and the culture were the biggest things for me. The motto of the university is, 'Where Legends Are Made.' I just feel like that goes for all aspects of the university, from athletics to sports. I don't feel that all universities get to say that. It just felt right for me and my family. I have great relationships with Coach [Doug] Marrone and Coach [Nick] Saban and all of those guys down there."

And the coaches were arguably more excited than he was upon announcement.

"They were really excited," Shor said. "Coach Saban told me that he was excited for me to be a part of the program, and Coach Marrone was doing cartwheels, almost."

The offensive lineman joins defensive back Antonio Kite, defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, offensive lineman Tyler Booker, linebacker Shawn Murphy, and wide receiver Kobe Prentice as newly-announced pledges to Alabama's 2022 recruiting class during the last 30 days.

Under the direction of coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide has quickly gained ground and continued to rise in national recruiting rankings during the run of six commits.

With the addition of Shor, Alabama assuredly will have climbed quite a bit from the most recent SI All-American class rankings that had the Crimson Tide ranked 16th in its most recent evaluation.

The latest SIAA class rankings of 2022 will be announced August 1.

The 6-foot-6 inch, 295 pound prospect chose Alabama over finalists Florida, Georgia, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, and Texas A&M, and he spent one of his official visits on a trip to Tuscaloosa on June 25, about one month before making his college choice of Alabama official.

Marrone, the first-year offensive line coach, proved to be imperative in recruiting efforts prior to his season debut on the sidelines of the Crimson Tide. NFL head coaching experience doesn't hurt, after all.

"Another thing I was thinking about was who gets to say they have played for Nick Saban," Shor said. "Later down the road, that is only going to help me with the NFL. But obviously, Coach Marrone is just coming from the NFL, and he knows what that head coach or that offensive line is looking for at the next level and what they want in an offensive lineman. That is another thing that really intrigued me about Alabama just because all that he has at the NFL level. I love his offensive line philosophy. I got to watch film with him a couple of times, and I was super impressed with how he teaches and coaches."

Along with Booker, fellow offensive line commit, who Shor attended IMG Academy with in 2020, the Crimson Tide now has two pledges from expected offensive tackles at the collegiate level.

"When I was doing my private workout with Coach Saban and Marrone in early June, they had me working right tackle," he revealed to SIAA, adding, "I can tell you that Alabama is going to get a hard worker that is going to buy into the program, and a good leader," he said.