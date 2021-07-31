Crimson Tide Scouting Report: Running Back Brian Robinson Jr.

BamaCentral and NFL Draft Bible team up to profile the 17 Alabama players who have a chance to be selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

After opting to return for a fifth season with Alabama football, redshirt-senior running back Brian Robinson Jr. is poised to take over the starting unit and replace the school's all-time leading rusher Najee Harris.

For his career, the Tuscaloosa, Ala. product has recorded 274 carries for 1,361 yards and 15 touchdowns. He has averaged 5.0 yards a carry through four seasons.

"Just coming back, I knew it would be important for me to kind of do what I got to do to kind of set myself up for the next step in my life,” Robinson told local reporters back in April. “And I just chose to come back so I can join this team, and we can continue to work hard and try to push for another good season.

“So it is a lot that went into that decision, but I’m glad that I came back.”

Brian Robinson Jr.

No. 4

Pos: Running back

Ht: 6'0

Wt: 220

DOB: 3/22/1999

Eligible: 2022

Hometown: Tuscaloosa, Ala.

High School: Hillcrest

Pros

A physical runner with strong leg drive and balance. Robinson can get north and south with intent, falling forward through contact consistently. He is tough to tackle for smaller defenders and will not go out of bounds. Behind a strong offensive line, he is poised, finding holes and rarely going down for a loss, allowing the offense to stay on schedule as he grinds out tough yardage. Holds on to the ball with two hands in a pile. Plus vision on lateral runs, knowing his own limitations and when he has to cut it back. Willing blocker in pass protection and as a lead blocker who has the physicality to take on linebackers.

Cons

Not overly dynamic in any area of the game. Often fails to break into the open field despite running through big holes, showing a lack of speed and burst. Has to slow his momentum severely to change directions and is unable to jump cut. Limited receiving ability as he is not a separator, running mostly to the flat. Only seventeen career receptions, many being body catches.

Summary

Taller, long-limbed back who is physical and drives his legs through contact. Robinson possesses vision and poise to succeed in a gap or inside zone scheme. He can stay on the field as a pass protector on third down. Robinson lacks dynamism in the form of speed, burst and change of direction, preventing him from creating and being a consistent threat to score. Limited receiving ability. Robinson projects as a solid backup in a gap or inside zone scheme who can be an early-down runner that could stay on the field on third down thanks to his blocking.

Grade: 7.4 (current)/7.9 (potential)

BamaCentral Analysis

Robinson's most productive season in a Crimson Tide uniform came in 2020 behind Harris, when he racked up 483 rushing yards and six touchdowns on just 91 touches. Three of those scores came in Alabama's final regular season outing against Arkansas. Now, Robinson is the main tailback in Tuscaloosa and provides great power and good patience waiting for holes to open up. He is also a willing blocker in the pass-protection game. With only having 150 receiving yards in his career, Robinson will need to develop better hands and quickness to elude defenders. A solid 2021 campaign could see Robinson selected early on the second day of the 2022 NFL draft.

Alabama Athletics

Crimson Tide Scouting Report is a 17-part series on Alabama's prospects for the 2022 NFL Draft, with evaluations by NFL Draft Bible and analysis by BamaCentral. Check out his profile on NFL Draft Bible.

Linebacker Henry To'o To'o

DE/OLB Christopher Allen

Safety Jordan Battle

Tight End Jahleel Billingsley

Defensive Tackle D.J. Dale

Defensive End Justin Eboigbe

Linebacker Christian Harris

Defensive back DeMarcco Hellams

Cornerback Josh Jobe

Defensive Tackle Phidarian Mathis

Wide receiver John Metchie III

Offensive Tackle Evan Neal

Defensive lineman LaBryan Ray