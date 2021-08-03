Sports Illustrated home
Crimson Tide Roll Call: August 3, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

Track & Field:

Kirani James (Grenada) won semifinal of men's 400m and advances to finals as the first seed.

Natassha McDonald (Canada) made her Olympic debut in the 400m and placed 36th with a time of 53.54.

Jereem Richards (Trinidad & Tobago) advances to semifinal of 200m with a 15th place finish and time of 20.52.

Baseball:

David Robertson, 1 inning pitched, one walk, two strikeouts (United States 6, Japan 7).

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule

Tuesday (CT)

Golf:

Stephanie Meadow (Ireland), Individual Stroke Play Round One, 5:30 p.m. (Golf Channel)

Track & Field:

Jereem Richard (Trinidad & Tobago), 200m, 6:45 p.m. (USA)

BamaCentral Headlines ...

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

32 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

August 3, 1985: Choking with emotion as he talked about his college mentor Paul "Bear" Bryant, Joe Namath received a standing ovation in Canton, Ohio, during his induction ceremonies into the NFL Hall of Fame. Among the other inductees were former Dallas Cowboy quarterback Roger Staubach and NFL Commissioner Pete Rozelle.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“If you aren't going all the way, why go at all?” – Joe Namath

We'll leave you with this ...

Namath 1973
