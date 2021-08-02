Alabama Football Ranked No. 2 in Newest SI All-American Recruiting Rankings

The Crimson Tide's strong month of July on the recruiting trail quickly elevated them into the second spot of national recruiting rankings.

Sports Illustrated All-American released its latest college football team recruiting rankings, and Alabama moved up to second nationally from the No. 21 spot the Crimson Tide held in the previous release.

With six pledges in July alone, Alabama currently has 14 verbal commits for the 2022 cycle.

In-state prospects defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, defensive back Antonio Kite, and wide receiver Kobe Prentice made their commitments public last month, as did offensive linemen Dayne Shor and Tyler Booker, along with linebacker Shawn Murphy.

As previously mentioned, the Crimson Tide jumped from the 21st spot of SI All-American's previous recruiting rankings thanks to the six commits above.

Here's what SIAA had to say about Alabama's quick rise this summer, and where the publication has each of the Crimson Tide's July commits positionally ranked:

A half-dozen commitments came in for Alabama in July including national headliners like No. 1 edge Jeremiah Alexander, No. 2 interior offensive line prospect Tyler Booker, No. 12 cornerback Antonio Kite and top 15 linebacker Shawn Murphy, among others. Booker pairs with UA's newest commitment, Dayne Shor, to form the foundation of the program's offensive line haul.

Alabama trails only Penn State of the Big Ten in the latest release, though coach Nick Saban and company has 10 fewer commitments in the 2022 class.

Rounding out the top five are Ohio State (No. 1 previously) with 14 commits, Notre Dame (No. 2 previously) with 19 commits, and Clemson (No. 17 previously) with 12 commits.

LSU, ranked sixth nationally, is the second-ranked SEC team in SIAA's latest release.