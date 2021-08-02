The Extra Point: How Has Julio Jones' Transition Been to the Titans?

A week into the next phases of his career, the former Alabama standout wide receiver says his new team 'feel like home.'

Julio Jones says he was blown away when he first arrived as a Tennessee Titans.

Having been traded by the Atlanta Falcons, the former University of Alabama standout didn't know what to expect form his new team, especially since he's 32 and had played his entire NFL career with one organization.

But it's so far, so good for him at Titans training camp.

The Pro Bowl wide receiver even says that head coach Mike Vrabel and many others have made the transition to his second NFL franchise a smooth one.

“It’s been good, man,” All Titans reported Jones as saying. “Just the team. Coach [Mike] Vrabel, everything he’s done for me to make the transition so easy for me. My teammates here. The staff. I mean, everybody here is so welcoming.

“It feels like home. It’s not like you’re here and it’s like, ‘What am I supposed to do? What am I supposed to do?’ There’s so many people to help you understand the locker room, the facility. Just everything. So, the transition for me has been very, very easy.”

The Titans are obviously hoping that Jones can continue to produce like he did in Atlanta, where he was twice named All-Pro. However, they also want him to be a tam lea

“One thing I told him was that I am going to hold the best players the most accountable and hope they can then, in turn, do that to the rest of the team,” Vrabel said. “I have always said that, that is something we believe in, that is how I was coached and that is what I know.

“I just wanted to make sure he understood that, which he did. And that was something he was very comfortable with and we were able to have a conversation. All our conversations and everything that he has done since he has been a member of our team has been positive.”

The Extra Point is a regular feature on BamaCentral, and often includes video and other elements from our FanNation partners. Other recent segments include:

Lack of Effort? Are We Talking About the Same Amari Cooper?

From Denial to Acceptance, Why Texas A&M Felt it All Last Week

Henry Ruggs III Has a Lot to Prove This Season

Jerry Jeudy Off to Great Start at Broncos Training Camp

Tua Tagovailoa's Development on Display in Miami

JK Scott's Back is 'Against the Wall' in Green Bay

Why Giants Safety Xavier McKinney Has Beef With Cowboys