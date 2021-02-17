Crimson Tide Roll Call: Feb. 17, 2021

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings

Women's golf: Polly Mack claimed third overall in the Moon Golf Invitational at Duran Golf Club, recording career-bests for the final round and tournament, 6-under par (66) and 14-under par (208). As a team, the Crimson Tide finished ninth overall at 2-over par.

Alabama women's basketball player Jasmine Walker was named SEC Player of the Week after recording a single-game program record 41 points in Sunday's win at Auburn.

We celebrate Tiffany Welcher for Black History Month, Alabama's first African-American women's tennis player. The former Crimson Tide star earned all-conference honors during her college career.

After a strong first week of the season, Alabama softball ranks top-five nationally according to two different rankings.

Former Alabama pitcher and free agent David Robertson looked strong in his workout last week at Sewell-Thomas Stadium, with Peter Gammons reporting the likelihood of an MLB club signing him in the near future.

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

February 17, 1966: Ken Meyer was promoted to offensive coordinator at Alabama, replacing Howard Schnellenberger, who joined George Allen's Los Angeles Rams' staff. Meyer came to Tuscaloosa from Florida State in 1963.

“He was a hard-nosed coach and demanded a lot from us. If you can do it and you can do it well, why not do it perfect? That was his whole philosophy pretty much.” – Former Alabama defensive lineman Marcell Dareus (2008-10) on Nick Saban

