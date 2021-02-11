Former Alabama Crimson Tide Players in the NFL: Tracking the Mock Drafts

A look at when and where numerous draft experts believe former Alabama Crimson Tide players will be selected during the 2021 NFL Draft

While the Super Bowl signifies the conclusion of an NFL season, it also means the unofficial beginning of the next.

Sort of.

While only two teams can play for the championship, the rest of the NFL already has a head start. On the flip side, the official start to the league year is March 17, which is when teams can start signing free agents to contracts.

Plus the draft prep and evaluations are really a year-around thing.

The 2021 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 29-May 1, and with there being no combine this year due to pandemic concerns opinions figure to vary more than usual.

One can already see it in various mock drafts, including with our own Draft Bible in the SI FanNation network.

BamaCentral will be keeping up with the draft experts and what they're saying about former Alabama players.

Here's where our draft season begins, with a look at the Crimson Tide players who are being projected as first-round picks. Check back regularly for updates:

The Draft Bible (On FanNation)

The first mock draft with the official NFL Draft order after the Super Bowl:

3. DeVonta Smith, WR, Houston Texans

Explanation: The projection is based off Miami trading its 2021 first-round pick (No. 3 overall), 2021 2nd (No. 35 overall), 2022 first, 2023 first, and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to Houston for Deshaun Watson

7. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Detroit Lions

9. Patrick Surtain II, CB Atlanta Falcons (via Denver Broncos)

Explanation: The trade-back is on the other end of Denver trading up to snare BYU quarterback Zach Wilson. The details: Atlanta trades: 2021 first-round pick (No. 4 overall) for Denver's 2021 first (No. 9 overall), 2021 2nd (No. 41 overall), 2021 4th (No. 113 overall), 2022 first, 2022 second.

18. Najee Harris, RB, Miami Dolphins

Why? "Najee Harris is too talented to pass up," Alex Gilstrap wrote.

25. Christian Barmore, DL, Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

31. Alex Leatherwood, OL, Kansas City Chiefs

(If you saw the Super Bowl, this makes perfect sense).

As for Mac Jones being notably absent, Gilstrap wrote: "Jones looks like he may find his way into the first round but the value he can bring to the quarterback position in the NFL is questionable."

NFL.com

Daniel Jeremiah 1.0 (Published Jan. 22)

6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

10. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Cowboys

Note: That would pair him with former teammate Trevon Diggs

11. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Giants

Chad Reuter three-round mock (Published Feb. 8)

6. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Eagles

11. DeVonta Smith, WR, Giants

14. Mac Jones, QB, Washington

Interesting speculation: "New GM Martin Mayhew might need to give up a second-round pick in this draft and the next to move up.



16: Jaylen Waddle, WR, Cardinals

23. Najee Harris, RB, Jets

Also has Landon Dickerson No. 36 by Dolphins, Christian Barmore 42nd by Giants, Leatherwood 56th by Rams, Dylan Moses No. 66 by the Jets

ESPN

Todd McShay post-Super Bowl (Published Feb. 9)

7. DeVonta Smith, WR, Lions

Says it's "tough call" between Smith and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for the Eagles at No. 6, but a win-win situation if both are still available.

8. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Dolphins

Explanation: The speculation is that the Panthers trade up to No. 3 and take North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance. The Dolphins could move down and still get an Alabama receiver. "Waddle caught 48 passes from Tagovailoa during their Bama days together, and he'd be a dangerous option opposite DeVante Parker."

9. Patrick Surtain, CB, Broncos

12. Mac Jones, QB, Bears

Explanation: The move is based on the 49ers moving down to No. 20, however they too have a decision to make at quarterback.

30. Najee Harris, RB, Bills

32. Christian Barmore, DL, Buccaneers

Mel Kiper Jr. 1.0 (Published Feb. 7)

2. DeVonta Smith, WR, Jets

6. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Eagles

Notable quote: "His ceiling at the next level is as a No. 1 pass-catcher."

12. Patrick Surtain II, CB, 49ers

15. Mac Jones, QB, Patriots

Kiper is projecting five quarterbacks in the top 15 picks.

25. Christian Barmore, DL, Jaguars (pick acquired from Rams)

30. Najee Harris, RB, Bills

PFF

Michael Renner (Published Feb. 8)

6. DeVonta Smith, WR, Eagles

11. Patrick Surtain II, CB, Giants

14. Christian Barmore, DL, Vikings

Notable quote: "This decision comes down to positional scarcity."

15. Jaylen Waddle, WR, Patriots

28. Mac Jones, QB, Saints

Interesting point: "Mac Jones’ elite underneath accuracy is tailor-made for Sean Payton’s offense."

32. Najee Harris, RB, Buccaneers

2021 NFL Draft order

No., Team, Record

Jacksonville Jaguars 1-15 New York Jets 2-14 Miami Dolphins (via 4-12 Houston Texans) Atlanta Falcons 4-12 Cincinnati Bengals 4-11-1 Philadelphia Eagles 4-11-1 Detroit Lions 5-11 Carolina Panthers 5-11 Denver Broncos 5-11 Dallas Cowboys 6-10 New York Giants 6-10 San Francisco 49ers 6-10 Los Angeles Chargers 7-9 Minnesota Vikings 7-9 New England Patriots 7-9 Arizona Cardinals 8-8 Las Vegas Raiders 8-8 Miami Dolphins 10-6 Washington Football Team 7-9 Chicago Bears 8-8 Indianapolis Colts 11-5 Tennessee Titans 11-5 New York Jets (via 12-4 Seattle Seahawks) Pittsburgh Steelers 12-4 Jacksonville Jaguars (via 10-6 Los Angeles Rams) Cleveland Browns 11-5 Baltimore Ravens 11-5 New Orleans Saints 12-4 Green Bay Packers 13-3 Buffalo Bills 13-3 Kansas City Chiefs 14-2 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 11-5

This story will be regularly updated up to the 2021 NFL Draft