Crimson Tide Roll Call: July 31, 2021

Crimson Tide in the Olympics results

• Baseball:

United States (David Robertson) 8, Israel 1

• Men's Golf:

Justin Thomas (United States) finishes the second round -1, T40.

• Soccer:

United States Women's 2 (4), Netherlands 2 (2) (Merel van Dongen), USWNT won in penalty shootout and advances to semifinals

• Swimming:

Men's 50m Freestyle: Kristian Gkolomeev (Greece) places third with a time of 21.60 in the semifinal, and he advances to the final.

Women's 50m Freestyle: Kalia Antoniou (Cyprus) -25.41, T-27 overall.

Women's 200m Backstroke: Rhyan White (United States) 2:06.39, 4th place in semifinal.

Crimson Tide in the Olympics schedule:

Saturday, July 31

All times in central time.

• Track & Field:

United States Women's Long Jump (Quanesha Burks), 7:50 p.m. (USA)

Grenada Men's 400m (Kirani James), 8:45 p.m. (USA)

Trinidad & Tobago Shotput (Portious Warren), 8:35 p.m. (USA)

• Baseball:

United States (David Robertson) vs Korea, 5 a.m. (NBCSN)

• Men's Golf:

United States (Justin Thomas), 5:30 p.m. (NBC Golf)

Sunday, August 1

• Track & Field:

United States Men's Hammer Throw (Daniel Haugh), 7 p.m. (NBC)

• Weightlifting:

United States Women's +87kg (Sarah Robles), 9:50 p.m. (NBC)

Countdown to the Crimson Tide's 2021 opener:

35 days

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

July 31, 1972: Antonio Langham was born in Town Creek, Ala.

July 31, 1990: Center Roger Shultz and quarterback Gary Hollingsworth represented Alabama at the annual SEC Football Media Week in Birmingham. Both were picked for the preseason All-SEC team along with teammates Siran Stacy, Terrill Chatman and Efrum Thomas.

July 31, 1997: NCAA Football 98 was released. The video game featured Florida quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Danny Wuerffel on the cover. Although it’s considered the fifth edition of the game, it was EA Sports' first college football game to carry the name and logo of the NCAA.

Crimson Tide quote of the day:

“Folks, this is the greatest individual defensive effort I have ever witnessed,” — CBS announcer Brent Musburger talking about Derek Thomas during the 1988 Alabama-Penn State game.

