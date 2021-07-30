Oklahoma and Texas Officially Join the Southeastern Conference

With the SEC absorbing the two biggest names in the Big 12, the superconference era is under way in college athletics.

Friday, in a move that was as unexpected as it was dramatic in terms of the implications, Texas officially joined the Southeastern Conference as the league officially expanded to 15 teams.

Both schools, Texas and Oklahoma, are planning to stay in the Big 12 through June 30, 2025, when that conferences' media rights deal expires, but negotiations are expected to be held to facilitate a quicker departure.

As of Friday morning, Texas and Oklahoma both approved a move to the SEC, the conference announced.

Each university would have to pay a penalty between $75 million and $80 million to break the ongoing agreement. They would also be off the hook if the Big 12 dissolved as a conference.

The Big 12 Conference initially came together in February 1994 when the four Texas schools that had been members of the Southwest Conference were invited to join the Big Eight Conference to form a new league.

Since then, it's won just three national championships in football, Nebraska (which is now in the Big Ten) in 1997, Oklahoma in 2000, and Texas in 2005. It had also won two men's basketball titles (2008 Kansas, 2021 Baylor) and two in baseball (2002 and 2005 Texas).

The league had been more successful in men's swimming, softball and men's golf, in addition to a variety of sports the SEC does not sanction as varsity sports including men's gymnastics, men's cross country, rifle, skiing, wrestling and women's bowling.

For the past few years, it's been a 10-school conference, with the footprint including the states of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, West Virginia and Iowa.

This will be the third round of SEC expansion since 1990, when the league went from 10 to 12 member institutions with the addition of Arkansas and South Carolina. They began league competition with the 1991–1992 basketball season.

It's also when the SEC organized some sports including football into two divisions, which will obviously be updated and altered with the latest additions.

In 2011, the league added Texas A&M and Missouri to begin competition during the 2012-13 academic year.

The latest round of expansion has happened quickly, at least publicly. Word leaked out on July 21, during the 2021 SEC Media Days, that the schools had been in discussions to join the conference.

On Tuesday, UT and OU formally notified the SEC they are seeking "an invitation for membership" beginning July 1, 2025.

Texas president Jay Hartzell and Oklahoma president Joseph Harroz Jr. wrote: "We believe that there would be mutual benefit to the Universities on the one hand, and the SEC on the other hand, for the Universities to become members of the SEC."

On Thursday, SEC presidents and chancellors met and extended the necessary invitations. The vote was unanimous.

The board of regents for both Texas and Oklahoma scheduled separate special meetings Friday morning.

A decision from Texas was made earlier in the morning, with members of the Oklahoma Board of Regents approving the move to the SEC soon after.

The two biggest names of the Big 12 are officially members of the Southeastern Conference.

