Crimson Tide Roll Call: June 16, 2021

The junior is the third member of the Alabama program to make a U.S. Olympic Team, and first since 2004.

It may not have been the ending the Crimson Tide had hoped for, but Alabama softball's consistency is only matched by a few other programs.

Speaking of consistency, it will be interesting to see what type of season these two have. Here's a guess: They'll be really good, maybe even reminiscent of the days in crimson and white.

• Junior defensive specialist Dru Kuck will join Alabama volleyball for the 2021 fall season, after two seasons at Kansas State. The Sheboygan, Wis., product played in 36 matches over two years with the Wildcats, leading the team with 366 digs her freshman season. She was named to the 2020-21 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Kuck will join fellow transfer Sarah Swanson from TCU as new faces on the Crimson Tide roster this upcoming season, alongside freshmen Shaye Eggleston, Sydney Gholson, Sami Jacobs, Malia Moore, Brooke Slusser and Laila Smith

On this date in Crimson Tide history:

June 16, 1953: General Motors announced it will sponsor 11 complete football games on 82 NBC stations during the '53 season, including the October 17 Alabama-Tennessee game from Legion Field in Birmingham. University alumnus Mel Allen and Tennessee graduate Lindsey Nelson would be the announcers for the contest.

June 16, 1996: On the same day that legendary sportscaster Mel Allen (known as the “Voice of the Yankees”) died in Greenwich, Connecticut, future Alabama linebacker Christian Miller was born in Columbia, South Carolina.

“I was in the right place at the right time.” — Mel Allen, who not only graduated from the University of Alabama, but from the University of Alabama School of Law in 1937.

