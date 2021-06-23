Crimson Tide Roll Call: Wednesday, June 23, 2021
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, including full TV listings
BamaCentral Headlines ...
- Justin Thomas Named to U.S. Men's Golf Olympic Team
- Crimson Tide Top 5: Soccer
- Just A Minute: Supreme Court Wasn't Joking Around in Declaring Amateurism Dead
- Harvard Baseball Transfer Tommy Seidl Could Provide Bigger Bat in Alabama Outfield
- The Extra Point: Alvin Kamara Becoming a Dual-Sport Influencer
- Alabama Football Offers Younger Brother of Dylan Moses
- Daniel Haugh Named BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
- Crimson Tikes: Classy
Did you notice?
- Despite a season ending in disappointment, Alabama baseball has itself a postseason award candidate in junior pitcher Tyler Ras. He's already been named to the SEC All-Defensive Team.
- When this tweet was sent, Alabama AD Greg Byrne was (probably) somewhere with the hashtag #OlympiansMadeHere already queued, and for good reason. UA student-athletes-turned-Olympians is quite an endorsement from where he sits.
- Jonathan Allen is far from Tuscaloosa, where you can expect anything but .500-type records in football. Should I tell him, or do you want to?
On this date in Crimson Tide history:
June 23, 1965: The first book published about legendary Coach Paul W. “Bear” Bryant went on sale. “Winning Isn't Everything,” was written by Birmingham News sports editor Benny Marshall, who had covered Bryant since the day he was hired in Houston back in 1958. — Bryant Museum
Crimson Tide quote of the day:
"They play like it is a sin to give up a point." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant when talking about his defense prior the 1962 Sugar Bowl.