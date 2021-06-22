Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Football Offers Younger Brother of Dylan Moses

After an unofficial visit and private workout in Tuscaloosa on Monday, Keylan Moses received an offer to suit up for the Crimson Tide like his older brother
Former Alabama linebacker Dylan Moses was arguably the most popular recruit in recent memory, landing on the cover of ESPN the Magazine before his ninth grade season. 

And it appears his younger brother, Keylan, could be following in his footsteps, in terms of becoming a national recruit sooner rather than later. 

After an unofficial visit and private workout in Tuscaloosa on Monday, the younger Moses earned a scholarship offer to play for the Crimson Tide. His offer came from fellow Louisiana native and Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding.

Keylan is a rising ninth grader at University Lab in Baton Rouge, La., and like his brother did, plays multiple positions on the high school level like running back and linebacker but projects to play strictly on the defensive side of the ball at the collegiate level. He is listed at 6-foot-1 and 205 pounds. 

Alabama is just the fourth school to offer Keylan, with the three others being LSU, Louisiana Tech and Mississippi State.

Dylan went undrafted earlier this spring but then signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars following the 2021 NFL draft after a senior campaign in 2020 with Alabama that saw him record 80 total tackles, 40 solo stops, 6.5 tackles for loss, four passes defended, one interception and one forced fumble.

Earlier in the offseason, the elder Moses went on to reveal that he played the majority of his senior season with a torn meniscus following a torn ACL injury that cost him the entirety of the 2019 season.

