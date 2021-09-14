Jalen Hurts is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
A national champion and two-year starter for the Crimson Tide, quarterback Jalen Hurts now is the face of an NFL franchise, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the former Alabama player didn't disappoint in his 2021 debut.
Defeating the Atlanta Falcons on the road, 32-6, Hurts completed 27-of-35 passes for 264 yards and three touchdowns. He didn't throw an interception, either, so by all accounts it was quite the way to began a second-year campaign.
Hurts also tallied 62 rushing yards on seven carries, to bring his total to over 300 yards on the day.
And just last week he was named a team captain, as voted on by Eagles players, leading up to the team's first game in a place he's fairly comfortable playing in, the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, where many Crimson Tide fans were for his game-defining performance in Alabama's 2018 SEC Championship matchup to Georgia.
Hurts has evolved quite a bit as a quarterback since then, though, as evidence by his numbers through the air in week one, and he's developed into an NFL starter after being questioned at many points in and after college.
So, there it is ... he's our BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week, and if you watched him play Sunday you'd not doubt why.
Honorable mention:
- Rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith, also of the Philadelphia Eagles, turned in a solid showing in his first NFL game. He finished with six receptions for 71 yards and one touchdown.
- Fellow rookie, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, also debuted as a pro, but in a loss to the Tua Tagovailoa-led Miami Dolphins. Still, Jones completed 29-of-39 passes for 281 yards and one touchdown.
