Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

Another top-five finish in the FedEx Cup standings proves Thomas is among the most consistent performers in the PGA Tour.

This is the fifth time in five years that former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas finished in the top five of the FedEx Cup standings, that is the championship of the PGA Tour determined by the last three tournaments and weekends of the sport's fall calendar.

At East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, the PGA Tour Championship was decided, and Thomas finished fourth overall (15-under par) for the fifth straight year as a pro.

He last won the Tour Championship in 2017, the same year he won the FedEx Cup as the top pro in the sport.

But four years later, and after a fifth consecutive top-five finish in the Cup standings, it's clear Thomas is among the most consistent, and therefore most competitive players year-to-year that the sport has to offer.

At Alabama, Thomas played two seasons for the Crimson Tide before turning pro, and he accomplished more individually than any player in program history, winning multiple Player of the Year trophies, SEC Player of the Year honors, All-American honors, and just about all one golfer could conquer in two years in college.

Honorable mention

Jalen Hurts: The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback was recently named a team captain in his second season in the NFL, and the former Alabama quarterback is the third of three, including Mac Jones of New England and Tua Tagovailoa of Miami, to have played quarterback for the Crimson Tide during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and now start for his pro team.

Previous winners in 2021:

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas

March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton

March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green

March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton

April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton

April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph

April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton

April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley

May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton

May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride

May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull

May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi

June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright

June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders

June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh

June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh

June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley

July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims

July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach

July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney

July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James

Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell

Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis

Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom

Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones