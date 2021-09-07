Justin Thomas is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week
This is the fifth time in five years that former Alabama golfer Justin Thomas finished in the top five of the FedEx Cup standings, that is the championship of the PGA Tour determined by the last three tournaments and weekends of the sport's fall calendar.
At East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia, the PGA Tour Championship was decided, and Thomas finished fourth overall (15-under par) for the fifth straight year as a pro.
He last won the Tour Championship in 2017, the same year he won the FedEx Cup as the top pro in the sport.
But four years later, and after a fifth consecutive top-five finish in the Cup standings, it's clear Thomas is among the most consistent, and therefore most competitive players year-to-year that the sport has to offer.
At Alabama, Thomas played two seasons for the Crimson Tide before turning pro, and he accomplished more individually than any player in program history, winning multiple Player of the Year trophies, SEC Player of the Year honors, All-American honors, and just about all one golfer could conquer in two years in college.
Honorable mention
Jalen Hurts: The Philadelphia Eagles starting quarterback was recently named a team captain in his second season in the NFL, and the former Alabama quarterback is the third of three, including Mac Jones of New England and Tua Tagovailoa of Miami, to have played quarterback for the Crimson Tide during the 2017 and 2018 seasons and now start for his pro team.
Previous winners in 2021:
Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry
Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne
Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace
Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton
Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green
Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.
Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph
Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton
March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton
March 10 - 16 Justin Thomas
March 17 - 23 Collin Sexton
March 24 - 30 JaMychal Green
March 31 - April 6 Collin Sexton
April 7 - April 13 Collin Sexton
April 14 - April 20 Levi Randolph
April 21 - April 27 Collin Sexton
April 28 - May 4 Davis Riley
May 5 - May 11 Collin Sexton
May 12 - May 18 Dicky Pride
May 19 - May 25 Spencer Turnbull
May 26 - June 1 Alexa Guarachi
June 2 - June 8 Kenzie Wright
June 9 - June 15 Eryk Anders
June 16 - June 22 Daniel Haugh
June 23 - June 29 Daniel Haugh
June 30 - July 7 Emma Talley
July 7 - July 13 Blake Sims
July 14 - July 20 Brett Auerbach
July 21 - July 27 Haylie McCleney
July 28 - Aug. 3 Kirani James
Aug. 4 - Aug. 10 Remona Burchell
Aug. 11 - Aug. 17 Kira Lewis
Aug. 18 - Aug. 24 Steven Setterstrom
Aug. 25 - Aug. 31 Mac Jones