Tennessee vs Alabama Kickoff Time, TV Announced

The Crimson Tide hosts Tennessee on not the third, but the fourth Saturday in October this year.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 5 Alabama hosts Tennessee on October 23 at 6 p.m. CT, the SEC announced Monday. The matchup in Bryant-Denny Stadium will be televised by ESPN.

It will be the 104th all-time meeting between Alabama and the Volunteers, dating back to 1901, with the Crimson Tide holding a 58-37-8 series lead.

Since Nick Saban arrived as head coach of Alabama before the 2007 season, the fifth-ranked Tide has won 14 consecutive meetings including its most recent, a 48-17 win in Knoxville last season.

The 14-game run also covers a 7-game unbeaten streak at home for Alabama, as the Volunteers have not beaten the Crimson Tide in Bryant-Denny since 2005 when former coach Mike Shula was at the Capstone.

Entering week seven, meanwhile, Tennessee is 4-2 on the season and 2-1 in SEC play. Coming off a 25-point margin of victory in its win to South Carolina, Tennessee is third in the SEC East and hosts No. 13 Ole Miss this weekend.

Alabama, however, dropped from its top-ranked spot in the latest AP Poll and travels to Starkville to play Mississippi State on October 16.

Texas A&M's 41-38 win over the Crimson Tide snapped its 19-game win streak dating back to the 2019 Iron Bowl in which it fell on the road to Auburn, 48-45. As of Saturday morning, it was the nation's longest unbeaten streak.

ESPN also televised the last meeting in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and Tennessee in a primetime slot, a game the Crimson Tide won 35-13 in October of 2019.