This Week with the Crimson Tide: April 5-11, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of April 5-11, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, Alabama continues its run of success, at least in most sports this spring. Finally, Crimson Tide faithful exclaim, surely, its accomplishments don't stop on the gridiron.

There are more titles to be added, though, as multiple spring teams are in the running for championship status. Here, we'll let you know when, where, and how to watch Alabama continue its upward trajectory under athletic director Greg Byrne.

But I'm getting ahead of myself; one week at a time, so here is what we have lined up for you in early April:

Men's golf: Alabama plays in The Collegiate Invitational at the Country Club of Birmingham just up the road from Tuscaloosa. It's a three-round tournament beginning Monday and ending Wednesday.

Women's golf: The Crimson Tide travels to Baton Rouge, La, for the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, a two-day tournament running Tuesday-Wednesday.

Baseball: Alabama hosts the University of Louisiana Monroe on back-to-back days, Tuesday and Wednesday, as the Crimson Tide make up for its midweek break last week. Then, it travels to Texas A&M for a weekend series in College Station.

Women's tennis: It hits the road to Athens, Ga., as a Thursday afternoon match is on the books against the Georgia Bulldogs. Then, Alabama travels to Knoxville to play the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday afternoon.

Track & field: The Crimson Tide, for once, stays home to compete and host the Crimson Tide Invite, running Thursday-Saturday.

Softball: The Alabama softball team plays at Arkansas over weekend, hoping to continue its momentum after a sweep to Texas A&M at home.

Rowing: Not talked about much, the rowing team competes at the Lake Las Vegas Pac-12 Invitational, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.

Men's tennis: Alabama plays at Arkansas on Sunday afternoon, only competing once this week.

Well, that does it for This Week, so stay tuned for more information about Alabama athletics, as times and TV listings will be featured on Roll Call every weekday.

Thanks for being here at BamaCentral, your Sports Illustrated home for Crimson Tide athletics