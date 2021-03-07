This Week with the Crimson Tide: March 8-14, 2021

What's coming up in Alabama sports for the week of March 8-14, 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Well, we're entering postseason play for multiple Alabama teams, meaning the transition from winter to spring sports is officially upon us. Also, the football team begins spring practice soon, capping the preseason prep next month at A-Day.

Men's basketball begins their quest for an SEC Tournament Championship in Nashville. The top-seeded Crimson Tide first takes the court on Friday for the quarterfinals, though the opponent will not be announced until prior games are final.

Meanwhile …

Baseball hosts two in-state schools on Tuesday and Wednesday, as South Alabama and Jacksonville State take on the Crimson Tide. Both games are scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Then, Alabama welcomes Stetson for a weekend series at The Joe. Each of the five games are available to watch at either SEC Network or SEC Network+.

Track and Field compete for the NCAA Indoor Championships. The competition starts Thursday and ends Saturday at Fayetteville, Ark.

Women's tennis hosts Ole Miss on Thursday afternoon, a match scheduled for 1 p.m. CT. Then, Saturday at 1 p.m. CT the Crimson Tide hosts Mississippi State.

Softball plays Auburn in a weekend series on The Plains. Friday's first pitch is at 5 p.m. CT, then Saturday's is at 4 p.m. CT. The series ends on Sunday with a 2 p.m. CT start.

Men's tennis plays Georgia at home on Friday night. The match begins at 6 p.m. CT. Then Sunday at 1 p.m. CT the Crimson Tide plays Tennessee in Tuscaloosa.

Soccer plays once this week. Saturday at 2 p.m. CT it plays Texas Tech in Bossier City, La.

Finally, the rowing team wraps up action this week at the Oak Ridge Cardinal Invitational in Oak Ridge, Tn. It is a two-day event on Saturday and Sunday.

As said previously, this is the unofficial transition from winter to spring, so stay tuned for more on Alabama sports.

