Bama Central Three-and-Out: Which  Summer Arrival Could Make the Biggest Impact this Season?

Several members of Alabama's top-three signing class did not participate in spring practice as they finished out their high school careers, but could make a big impact in the fall.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above where the panel (down a member) discusses which of Alabama's summer enrollees could make the biggest impact in the fall. While several members of the 2022 class like Ty Simpson and Aaron Anderson got their first taste of Crimson Tide football in the spring as early enrollees, and several others will join the team this summer. 

Amari Niblack

Amari Niblack

Elijah Pritchett

Alabama Crimson Tide signee Elijah Pritchett

Earl Little Jr.

Earl Little Jr.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

