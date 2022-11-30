Skip to main content

BamaCentral At The College Cup: Day 1

Starting today, there will be daily insight of what's going on at the College Cup ahead of Alabama's match against UCLA.
CARY, N.C. — It was a long drive from Tuscaloosa, but after nine hours on the road. I made it to the host city of the College Cup.

This is where the the remaining four teams in the 2022 NCAA Women's Soccer Tournament will compete in the semifinals on Friday, with the winners playing for the national championship on Monday. 

The four programs are Florida State, North Carolina, UCLA and, of course, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

In the city of Cary resides the WakeMed Soccer Park, the venue where all three games will be played. I had a chance to walk into the facility and take a look around, along with capturing some photos and videos of the stadium.

The field, which according to one of the organizers is (most likely) grass, was covered as heavy rain has drenched the region, but it was still a sight to see as there is seating on all sides. There's also an upper deck on the home side, and another suite on the away side, likely to house sports information and support staff for the event.

Outside of the stadium, fans will be welcomed with a large "Welcome to Cary" banner as they enter the complex, and College Cup flags hang on every light post.

It is plenty of parking on site, but with the home state Tar Heels making the semifinal it's bound to look more packed on game day.

Tomorrow will include more looks behind the scenes (and possibly a Crimson Tide cameo or two) but for now, enjoy the photos as Friday inches nearer.

