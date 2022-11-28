Forward Gianna Paul Could Be An X-Factor For Alabama Soccer

Soccer, like any sport, is a psychological challenge just as much as it is a physical one, especially for a forward.

The position is associated with being able to produce opportunities on offense, primarily by scoring goals. Yes, goal-scoring is far from the only way a forward can impact the game, but putting the ball in the net is the traditional bread and butter of the job, and going games without doing so can mess with a player's psyche.

That was the case with Gianna Paul, the SEC Freshman of the Year who is currently tied for third on the roster with eight goals this season, but before scoring her latest goal against Duke, had only one score in her previous eight matches.

"I know she's been a little discouraged about maybe not quite getting as many goals as she wanted to lately," head coach Wes Hart said after the win against the Blue Devils. "But you see the impact that she has on the game, even when she's not scoring goals.

"Her speed and ability to stretch the game ... we wouldn't be where we are today without Gianna Paul."

Like Hart also said, Paul has the ability to "strike fear" in opponents. Standing at 5-foot-10, she's one of the taller forwards in women's soccer, but it's her speed, more specifically how quickly she gets to her top speed, that allows the ball to be put behind the defense and get quality shots.

But again, when you're a forward in a scoring slump, it could potentially weigh on you, thinking about how you could get on track and shake it. And Paul's had some good looks that simply didn't go her way.

The one goal she did score prior to Duke was against Jackson State in the opening round of the tournament, but with the final score being 9-0, it didn't seem as significant.

"We already had like seven [goals] before that," Paul said about her goal against the Tigers. "I wanted one that meant something."

Paul's speed and skill almost got her a goal early in the Game against Duke, but the goalkeeper was able to secure the ball before Paul could get past her. It was exactly a play you wouldn't want when it comes to scoring a goal, but also for the pyche, which Paul said a play like that can get in your head. Credit to the freshman however, as she remained "locked in" (her words) and was finally able to break through the proverbial glass ceiling for her eighth goal of the season.

"It's an unreal feeling. I can't even express what it means to me," she said.

It's great for Alabama that Paul got that ever-elusive goal in a meaningful moment, giving the freshmen forward a boost of confidence going into the College Cup. For the competition, however, it's the last thing they need.

UCLA knows it's getting a handful with Riley Mattingly Parker and Felicia Knox, along with the offensive support of Riley Tanner and Ashlynn Serepca. Paul without her scoring is a dynamic playmaker who stretches the field and creates opportunities for others. But a Gianna Paul who found her scoring rhythm? That's another level entirely.

