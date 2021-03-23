All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
BamaCentral Courtside: Alabama 96, Maryland 77 in the NCAA Tournament

The No. 2 seed Crimson Tide moves on to the Sweet 16 with its victory over the No. 10 seed Terrapins
INDIANAPOLIS — Since January, Alabama basketball has seemed to have misplaced its offense.

On Monday night in the second round of the NCAA tournament against Maryland, the Crimson Tide seemed to find it again.

Through the game's 40 minutes, Alabama shot 53 percent from the floor and was 48 percent from behind the three-point line. The Crimson Tide was also perfect from the free-throw line, making all 10 of its shots.

Senior John Petty Jr., who has been in an offensive slump over the last several weeks, finished the game with 20 points — 12 of those points coming from four threes.

"You look and Petty won the blue-collar [against Iona] and he's playing really hard," Oats said. "He's just way too talented to not have a good game here pretty quick. So he led the team plus-minus with 19. He had 20 points, shot 4-of-9 from 3. [Jaden Shackelford] had 21, 5-of-8 from 3. 

"And can't say enough about those guys. [Jahvon] Quinerly comes off the bench and has nine assists in the first half, ends the game with 14 and 11."

It was certainly one of Alabama's most-impressive games as of late. While its defense has been solid over the course of the entire season, its offense has been struggling since its trip to Arkansas in February. With Monday night's performance against Maryland, Alabama could be peaking on offense at just the right time.

On Sunday, Alabama returns to Hinkle Fieldhouse to take on No. 11 seed UCLA in the Sweet 16 (6:15 p.m. CT, TBS).

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's second-round victory over the Terrapins from Bankers Life Fieldhouse in the video located at the top of the page.

