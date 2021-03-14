BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 80, LSU 79 at the SEC Tournament

All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
BamaCentral Courtside: No. 6 Alabama 80, LSU 79

The Crimson Tide won its seventh SEC title and its first since 1991 with its victory over the Tigers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Wow what a game.

It was a knock-down, drag-out slugfest in Bridgestone Arena on Sunday afternoon as No. 6 Alabama basketball defeated LSU 80-79 in the championship game of the SEC Tournament.

Tournament MVP Jahvon Quinerly totaled 14 points and raked in five rebounds. All-tournament teammate Herb Jones also had his second-consecutive double-double of the tournament, accounting for 13 points and 11 rebounds in the contest.

Jaden Shackelford recorded a team-leading 21 points as well as five rebounds and four assists.

While Alabama's defense was ultimately the factor that won the game, the Crimson Tide also shot well from the floor. Through 40 minutes, Alabama shot 43-percent from the floor and was 12-for-36 from beyond the arc.

After the game, Nate Oats took to the mic to speak with the media. While his voice was very hoarse, you could feel the excitement in his voice about his team.

"Really happy for our guys," Oats said. "I think of those three seniors, Herb and [John Petty Jr.] and [Alex] Reese, that are all from the state of Alabama. Huge Alabama fans. Came here to win championship. Just the fact that I've been able to be a part of their journey here these last two years, super excited for them that they're able to close this senior year out with two championships, regular season and tournament championship."

Alabama now waits until 5 p.m. CT for the NCAA Tournament Selection Show (CBS), where their next opponent in the first round of March Madness will be revealed.

"We'll get some sleep and rest after the NCAA tournament is over," Oats said after the game.

BamaCentral's own Tyler Martin and Joey Blackwell break down the Crimson Tide's 80-79 SEC Tournament Championship Game victory from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in the video at the top of the page.

