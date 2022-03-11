Skip to main content

BamaCentral Courtside: Vanderbilt Basketball 82, Alabama 76

BamaCentral's own Joey Blackwell, Blake Byler and Katie Windham discuss the Crimson Tide's loss in the second round of the 2022 SEC Tournament from Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, Fla. — Alabama (19-13, 9-9) was hoping to finally string together some consistency this season and repeat as SEC Tournament champions.

The 11-seed Vanderbilt Commodores (17-15, 7-11) ensured that did not happen, defeating the Crimson Tide by a final score of 82-76 in the second round.

Early on, Alabama defended like head coach Nate Oats has wanted the team to all season. Vanderbilt was unable to get anything going from the field, making just six field goals in the first half. 

Alabama built up to a 15 point lead in the second half, but then everything started to fall apart. Some untimely Alabama turnovers combined with Vanderbilt's Stute hitting multiple threes, Vanderbilt used a 15-2 run midway though the second half to get back into the game.

Alabama dealt with foul trouble from its lead guards all game, with Jahvon Quinerly and Jaden Shackelford sitting much of the second half with four fouls apiece. Keon Ellis also played a majority of the second half with four fouls of his own. 

Vanderbilt's run ignited the crowd, and Alabama was unable to find any offensive flow with its stars in foul trouble, allowing Vanderbilt to take and secure a lead in the final minutes of the game. 

Scotty Pippen Jr. was the star of the game for the Commodores, scoring 26 points, with 15 of them coming from the free throw line.

Alabama has been eliminated from the SEC Tournament and now waits to be seeded in the NCAA Tournament. The full bracket will be announced Sunday at 5 p.m. CT on CBS.

