BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: What is Alabama's Offense with Jalen Milroe?, Texas A&M Preview, SEC Team Draft

In the latest episode, co-hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller sit down on the campus of the University of Alabama to discuss the latest Alabama football news including Bryce Young's injury and what it means for the Alabama offense if Jalen Milroe is playing quarterback. Then, they break down the upcoming game against the Texas A&M Aggies and if the Crimson Tide can avenge last season's loss.

Finally, Joe and Clay participate in an SEC Team Draft and debate who are the top eight teams in the conference and where they stand currently.

Joe Schatz : Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Clay Miller : Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_.

