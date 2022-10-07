Skip to main content

BamaCentral on Campus Podcast: What is Alabama's Offense with Jalen Milroe?, Texas A&M Preview, SEC Team Draft

Clay Miller and Joe Schatz discuss Jalen Milroe and how the Crimson Tide offense will look if Bryce Young is out along with previewing Alabama's upcoming game against Texas A&M.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Welcome back to the BamaCentral on Campus Podcast, a part of the BamaCentral Network!

In the latest episode, co-hosts Joe Schatz and Clay Miller sit down on the campus of the University of Alabama to discuss the latest Alabama football news including Bryce Young's injury and what it means for the Alabama offense if Jalen Milroe is playing quarterback. Then, they break down the upcoming game against the Texas A&M Aggies and if the Crimson Tide can avenge last season's loss. 

Finally, Joe and Clay participate in an SEC Team Draft and debate who are the top eight teams in the conference and where they stand currently. 

Use the player below to listen to the episode, or click the link to head on over to view the episode on Spotify. 

The Cast:

Joe Schatz: Joe Schatz is a junior at the University of Alabama and an intern at BamaCentral.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Clay Miller: Clay Miller is a senior at the University of Alabama and is an intern at Bama Central where he is a site host. He will be graduating with a degree in News Media in the spring of 2023. You can find him on Twitter @ClayMiller_. 

Ready to come see your favorite Crimson Tide players? SITickets: https://sitickets.com/performer/alabama-crimson-tide-football?utm_source=fannation&utm_medium=display&utm_campaign=alabama-crimson-tide-football 

See Also:

Nick Saban Offers Final Update on Bryce Young Ahead of Texas A&M

Yes, the SEC is That Good This Year From Top to (Almost) Bottom: All Things CW

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Texas A&M

Nick Saban: Alabama Players have "Responded Well" to Jalen Milroe at QB

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Herb Jones
All Things Bama

Former Crimson Tide Players Becoming a Force in the NBA: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama coach Frank Thomas, center, with quarterback Harry Gilmer, left, and center Vaughn Mancha.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Friday, October 7, 2022

By Clay Miller
Riley Parker vs. Ole Miss
All Things Bama

Alabama Soccer Scores Two Goals In 35 Seconds, Beats Ole Miss 4-1

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young at practice
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Offers Final Update on Bryce Young Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Reyna Reyes of Alabama soccer
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 4 Alabama vs. No. 20 Ole Miss

By Mason Smith
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 8 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Davis Heller, McNeese State, February 19, 2021
All Things Bama

Former Alabama Baseball Infielder Davis Heller Passes Away

By Joey Blackwell
Ashley Johnston is introduced as Alabama's new gymnastics coach
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: How will Alabama Gymnastics Perform under Ashley Johnston?

By Claire Yates