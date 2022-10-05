Skip to main content

Alabama Players have "Responded Well" to Jalen Milroe at QB

Saban believes that Milroe has not only done a solid job on the gridiron but has also led the team well over the Crimson Tide's practices this week.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is on the mend after suffering a shoulder sprain at Arkansas, the Crimson Tide has had no difficulties in getting behind its new quarterback.

Against Arkansas, redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe heard his number called after Young went down early in the second quarter to his shoulder injury. While it took the young signal caller to find his rhythm, Milroe ultimately led Alabama to a 49-26 win over the then-No. 20 Razorbacks on the road.

Heading into this week, head coach Nick Saban has remained mum on who will be starting at quarterback this weekend. While Young has reportedly returned to practice — albeit in limited capacity — the question of who will start this Saturday against Texas A&M remains up in the air.

However, during his press conference on Wednesday night, Saban said that the team has had no difficulties getting behind their new quarterback while Young recovers.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I think the players have responded really well to what he's had to do," Saban said. "What we try to get our guys to do is focus on doing your job and if everybody does their job, we're gonna have a chance to be successful. It doesn't really matter who's in there playing. I got to do my job, and when I get the opportunity to do it, I got to get prepared to do it and go do it well.

"Sometimes that's harder for guys to do who aren't starters but I think it's a real test to your character if you can do it so you can take advantage of the opportunity when it comes, which I thought Jalen did a pretty good job of last week and hopefully we can build on that if he has to play this week."

Milroe finished the game at Arkansas completing 4-of-9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he rushed six times for 91 yards and a touchdown — including a 77-yard scramble in the fourth quarter that marked the beginning of the end for the Razorbacks.

In This Article (1)

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban
All Things Bama

Everything Nick Saban Said on Wednesday Ahead of Texas A&M

By Joey Blackwell
Jaheim Oatis
All Things Bama

Why 8 Tackles by Jahiem Oatis at Arkansas Stood Out So Much: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Tennessee Volunteers running back Alvin Kamara (6) carries the ball against Alabama Crimson Tide defensive back Ronnie Harrison (15) during the first quarter at Bryant-Denny Stadium in 2015.
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: What is Alabama's Toughest Remaining Game?

By Blake Byler
Patrick Surtain II Broncos MVP vs Chargers
Bama/NFL

Patrick Surtain II Emerges as a Top NFL Corner: Bama in NFL Week 5

By Christopher Walsh and Kristi F. Patrick
USATSI_17670640
All Things Bama

SEC Basketball Media Days Lineups Set

By Christopher Walsh
Demouy Kennedy, Alabama practice, September 28, 2020
All Things Bama

Alabama LB Demouy Kennedy Out for Season, Bryce Young Still Day-to-Day

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama locker room, road game
All Things Bama

Will Alabama Emerge from Spooky Season Unscathed? Three-And-Out

By Joey Blackwell
Alabama Crimson Tide quarterbacks Bryce Young (9) and Jalen Milroe (2) embrace during warm ups before the game against the Florida Gators at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
All Things Bama

Questions at Quarterback: Alabama, Texas A&M Face Uncertainty Under Center

By Katie Windham