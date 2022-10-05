TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — While Alabama's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young is on the mend after suffering a shoulder sprain at Arkansas, the Crimson Tide has had no difficulties in getting behind its new quarterback.

Against Arkansas, redshirt-freshman Jalen Milroe heard his number called after Young went down early in the second quarter to his shoulder injury. While it took the young signal caller to find his rhythm, Milroe ultimately led Alabama to a 49-26 win over the then-No. 20 Razorbacks on the road.

Heading into this week, head coach Nick Saban has remained mum on who will be starting at quarterback this weekend. While Young has reportedly returned to practice — albeit in limited capacity — the question of who will start this Saturday against Texas A&M remains up in the air.

However, during his press conference on Wednesday night, Saban said that the team has had no difficulties getting behind their new quarterback while Young recovers.

"I think the players have responded really well to what he's had to do," Saban said. "What we try to get our guys to do is focus on doing your job and if everybody does their job, we're gonna have a chance to be successful. It doesn't really matter who's in there playing. I got to do my job, and when I get the opportunity to do it, I got to get prepared to do it and go do it well.

"Sometimes that's harder for guys to do who aren't starters but I think it's a real test to your character if you can do it so you can take advantage of the opportunity when it comes, which I thought Jalen did a pretty good job of last week and hopefully we can build on that if he has to play this week."

Milroe finished the game at Arkansas completing 4-of-9 passes for 65 yards and a touchdown. On the ground, he rushed six times for 91 yards and a touchdown — including a 77-yard scramble in the fourth quarter that marked the beginning of the end for the Razorbacks.