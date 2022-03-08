Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: A Look at Alabama Softball's Pitching Workload

Can the Crimson Tide afford to lean on Montana Fouts as much moving forward?

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we take a look at Alabama softball's pitching staff and discuss whether or not Montana Fouts needs a break in the circle. 

Alabama softball's pitching staff

Montana Fouts

Montana Fouts

Lexi Kilfoyl

Alabama pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl (44) delivers a pitch to the plate as Alabama faced Alabama State in the Tuscaloosa Regional Friday, May 21, 2021.

Jaala Torrence

Jaala Torrence

Alex Salter

Alex Salter

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is defended by New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) in the second half at the Smoothie King Center.
All Things Bama

Herbert Jones is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham2 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford
All Things Bama

Four Alabama Basketball Players Earn All-SEC Honors

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
030422_MBA_McMillanGa_MurryState_EP7483
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Baseball's Pitching Staff Finding Success

By Clay Miller3 hours ago
Alabama wide receiver Traeshon Holden (11) celebrates after Alabama scored a touchdown against Georgia during the 2022 CFP college football national championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium.
All Things Bama

Five Returning Players Poised to Breakout for Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas7 hours ago
Paul W. "Bear" Bryant
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 8, 2022

By Joey Blackwell13 hours ago
Alabama diver Kevin Li
All Things Bama

Alabama Qualifies Two for NCAA Championships on Day Two of Zone B Diving Championships

By University of Alabama sports information17 hours ago
Calvin Ridley
All Things Bama

Falcons WR Calvin Ridley Suspended for Betting on NFL Games

By Joey Blackwell22 hours ago
Emily Gaskins at Elevate the Stage
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Alabama Gymnastics Hitting Its Stride Heading into SEC Championships

By Tony TsoukalasMar 7, 2022