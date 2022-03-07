Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Alabama Gymnastics Hitting Its Stride Heading into SEC Championships

After posting back-to-back 198s, the Crimson Tide will look to stay hot heading into postseason play.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as we take a look at Alabama gymnastics as it looks to follow up a pair of 198 scores over the weekend.

A look at Alabama Gymnastics over the weekend

Alabama gymnastics scores 198 at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville
Cam Machado at Elevate the Stage
Lilly Hudson at Elevate the Stage
Emily Gaskins at Elevate the Stage
Lexi Graber
Makarri Doggette

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Jusaun Holt vs. Louisiana
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball Guard Jusaun Holt Returns to Team

By Joey Blackwell and Tony Tsoukalas1 hour ago
Luisa Blanco
All Things Bama

Luisa Blanco is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
030522_WSB_JohnsonJe_GoodnightDa_Texas_KG1718
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: No. 2 Alabama Softball is Undefeated Heading Into SEC Play

By Clayton Connick3 hours ago
Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) goes through drills during the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Bama/NFL

5 Things We Learned About the Alabama Players at the 2022 NFL Combine

By Christopher Walsh5 hours ago
Shaun Alexander
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, March 7, 2022

By Clayton Connick12 hours ago
2023 edge rusher Yhonzae Pierre meets with Nick Saban.
Recruiting

In-State Edge Rusher Yhonzae Pierre Builds on Relationships During Alabama's Junior Day

By Tony Tsoukalas18 hours ago
Alabama gymnastics scores 198 at Elevate the Stage in Huntsville
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Beats SEC Rivals with 198 at Elevate the Stage

By Katie Windham19 hours ago
030422_MBA_DentonZa_MurryState_EP7645
All Things Bama

Alabama Baseball Holds Off Late Rally by Murray State to Sweep Series

By Joey Blackwell20 hours ago