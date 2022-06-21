Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: When will Alabama Baseball Return to the CWS?

With four SEC West teams in the CWS this season, the panel takes a look at when they think the Crimson Tide will make a trip to Omaha, Neb.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses when Alabama baseball will take its next trip to Omaha, Neb. and the College World Series.

Galley: Alabama Baseball 2022 Highlights

Alabama infielder Zane Denton (44) celebrates after hitting a home run as Alabama Crimson Tide take on Florida Gators during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Saturday, May 28, 2022.
Andrew Pinckney, 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament
Alabama dugout reacts to a run scored as Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala., on Friday, May 27, 2022.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Screen Shot 2022-06-20 at 11.15.31 PM
