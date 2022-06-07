Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-and-Out: Which Alabama Team Overperformed Most This Season

The panel discusses which Alabama teams punched above expectations over the last year.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses which Alabama team overperformed the most over the last year. 

Bryce Young wins the Heisman Trophy
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Will Anderson Jr. (31) celebrates after a victory against the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Alabama soccer coach Wes Hart vs Kentucky
