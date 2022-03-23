Skip to main content

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Who is the Best Player Alabama Will Face in 2022?

Alabama brings back the reigning Heisman trophy winner at quarterback in Bryce Young, but will face rosters loaded with talent around the SEC, plus a road trip to Texas.

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Katie Windham and Tony Tsoukalas. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide.

Check out the video above as the panel discusses which player could present the most challenges to Alabama on the 2022 schedule with the season now less than six months away.

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson (5) runs the ball against the Iowa State Cyclones during the third quarter at Jack Trice Stadium.
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith (0) catches a touchdown pass after beating Alabama defensive back Brian Branch (14) at Kyle Field.
Arkansas Razorbacks quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) rolls out to pass as Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Henry To'oTo'o (10) applies pressure during the first half at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out Panel

Joey Blackwell: Joey Blackwell is a staff writer for Bama Central and has covered the Crimson Tide since 2018. He primarily covers Alabama football, men's basketball and baseball, but also covers a wide variety of other sports. He earned his degree in History from Birmingham-Southern College in 2014 before graduating summa cum laude from the University of Alabama in 2020 with a degree in News Media. You can find him on Twitter @BlackwellSports.

Katie Windham: Katie Windham is a staff writer for BamaCentral covering football, basketball gymnastics softball and more. She is a two-time graduate of the University of Alabama and has covered a variety of Alabama sports since 2019 for outlets like The Tuscaloosa News, The Crimson White and the Associated Press before joining BamaCentral full time in 2021. You can find her on Twitter @katiewindham_.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Tony Tsoukalas: Tony Tsoukalas has been covering Alabama since 2016, working for the Anniston Star and Rivals before joining BamaCentral. A native of The Woodlands, Texas, Tsoukalas attended the University of Alabama from 2008-12. He served as the sports editor of the student paper, The Crimson White, during his senior year. Before covering Alabama, Tsoukalas covered high school sports at The Meridian (Miss.) Star and the Victoria (Texas) Advocate. He also served as a copy editor for The Tuscaloosa News. You can find him on Twitter @Tony_Tsoukalas.

Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver John Metchie during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
All Things Bama

Alabama Draft Storylines Stemming from Mel Kiper's Latest Mock Draft Conference Call

By Tony Tsoukalas12 minutes ago
Noah Gurley, 2022 NCAA Tournament
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball 2022-23 Roster Outlook

By Katie Windham5 hours ago
DT-Jarran-Reed-WFT-Getty-1 (1)
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 23, 2022

By Blake Byler13 hours ago
USATSI_17923494
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: A Way-Too-Early Discussion of Alabama Basketball's Roster Changes

By Clay Miller20 hours ago
031922_WSB_Kentucky_KG1940
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball Ranked No. 4

By Katie Windham22 hours ago
Javion Cohen and JC Latham
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: Breaking Down Tackle Competition for Alabama Football

By Katie WindhamMar 22, 2022
Vanderbilt Commodores offensive lineman Tyler Steen (54) blocks during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium.
All Things Bama

Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend

By Tony TsoukalasMar 22, 2022
Makarri Doggette at SECs
All Things Bama

Alabama Gymnastics Earns 5-Seed in NCAA Tournament

By Katie WindhamMar 22, 2022