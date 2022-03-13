Bats Go Cold in Alabama Softball's 5-1 Loss to LSU

The Tigers swept the doubleheader over the Crimson Tide behind a standout performance in the circle from their true freshman pitcher.

It was not Alabama's day at Tiger Park. After struggling in the circle in game one against LSU, the Crimson Tide couldn't get things going at the plate against Tiger's freshman pitcher Raelin Chaffin in game two.

Alabama mustered just one hit in the nightcap 5-1 loss to LSU as the Tigers completed the doubleheader sweep and secured the series win over the Crimson Tide Saturday to open SEC play.

Lexi Kilfoyl made her return to the circle after dealing with a foot injury and only allowed three hits. However, two of the three hits were super costly off the bat of LSU's Georgia Clark.

Alabama chose to intentionally walk Taylor Pleasants in the third inning to load the bases and get to Clark. She made them pay with a grand slam over the left field wall, her second of the day, to give the Tigers the 4-1 lead.

Clark added a leadoff home run in the sixth for her third home run of the doubleheader. She had all five RBIs in the game for LSU. On the day, she reached base six times with three home runs and eight RBIs.

A bright spot in a dim day for the Crimson Tide was junior outfielder Jenna Johnson. She went 2-3 with three RBIs in game one and had Alabama's lone hit and run scored in game two with her second inning home run.

After Johnson's home run, Chaffin retired the next 17 Alabama batters she faced with the majority of the outs coming via the flyout.

Alabama (20-2, 0-2 SEC) will look to salvage a game against LSU (19-6, 2-0 SEC) in the series finale on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.