Between AP Top 25, Coaches and FWAA-NFF Super 16, Alabama Unanimous Preseason No. 1

Reigning champion Crimson Tide heads into 2021 season earmarked as the team to beat in college football.

It's unanimous. The reigning champion University of Alabama football team is considered the team to beat for the 2021-22 season.

After already being voted No. 1 in the AP Top 25 and the coaches' poll, the writers were in agreement as the Crimson Tide was atop the preseason Football Writers Association of America-National Football Foundation Super 16 Poll on Wednesday morning.

Alabama had 35 of 52 first-place votes, while four other teams shared the others.

Clemson was second in the poll voting, 66 points behind Alabama, with Oklahoma and Ohio State following in that order, although the Sooners received the second-most first-place votes with nine.

Georgia, the only team to receive first-place votes other than the top four, was No. 5, followed by Texas A&M, Iowa State, Notre Dame, North Carolina and Cincinnati as the top 10 vote-getters. The Bearcats were the only non-Power Five team in the poll.

If the opening poll is reflective of what will happen at the conclusion of the 2021 season, then college football will see more of the same from recent seasons. Alabama, Clemson and Ohio State have accounted for 11 of the 14 spots in the seven CFP National Championships.

Oklahoma has made three semifinal game appearances during that stretch.

In the 2021 preseason poll, the SEC led all conferences with five teams and was followed by the ACC with three teams. The Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 had two teams each, the American one and independents one.

Nick Saban's team will open the season Sept. 4 in Atlanta, where the Crimson Tide will square off against Miami. It's one of just two FWW-NFF Super 16 matchups on Week 1.

Team, Points, First Place Votes

Alabama 805 35 Clemson 739 3 Oklahoma 729 9 Ohio State 673 1 Georgia 649 4 Texas A&M 527 Iowa State 469 Notre Dame 401 North Carolina 361 Cincinnati 333 Oregon 276 Florida 255 Wisconsin 186 LSU 182 USC 148 Miami (FL) 96

Others receiving votes: Washington (45), Indiana (43), Penn State (30), Iowa (20), Utah (17), Texas (16), Georgia State (12), Ole Miss (8), TCU (8), Northwestern (7), Liberty (7), Arizona State (7), Florida State (5), BYU (5), Coastal Carolina (4), Oklahoma State (3), Louisiana (3), Auburn (2), Boston College (1).

GAMES WEEK 1 (Sept. 2-5):

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 16 Miami [FL] - Sept. 4 (Atlanta)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 5 Georgia - Sept. 4 (Charlotte)

No. 3 Oklahoma at Tulane - Sept. 4

No. 4 Ohio State at Minnesota - Sept. 2

Kent State at No. 6 Texas A&M - Sept. 4

Northern Iowa at No.7 Iowa State - Sept. 4

No. 8 Notre Dame at Florida State - Sept. 5

No. 9 North Carolina at Virginia Tech - Sept. 3

Miami [OH] at No. 10 Cincinnati - Sept. 4

Fresno State at No. 11 Oregon - Sept. 4

Florida Atlantic at No. 12 Florida - Sept. 4

Penn State at No. 13 Wisconsin - Sept. 4

No. 14 LSU at UCLA - Sept. 4

San Jose State at No. 15 USC - Sept. 4