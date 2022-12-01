Skip to main content

Breaking: Rose Bowl Changes Direction, CFP Expansion Expected in 2024

An announcement could be made later this week that the playoff field will go from four teams to 12.

Sports Illustrated is reporting that the Rose Bowl has informed the College Football Playoff that it has agreed to amend its contract, paving the way for early expansion.

This was considered to to the final major hurdle in the playoff going from four teams, to 12 beginning with the 2024 season.

This story will be updated 

