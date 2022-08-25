Brian Branch Focused on "The Little Things" Heading into 2022

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama defensive back Brian Branch is now more focused than ever.

Heading into this junior season, Branch has been forced to take up a leadership role among the Crimson Tide's defensive backfield. Alongside a loaded group that includes seniors Jordan Battle and Khyree Jackson, transfer Eli Ricks and sophomore Kool-Aid McKinstry, Branch has focused on improving his game to make sure he can positively contribute this season.

According to Branch, that improvement all starts with focusing on the little things and not being so distracted by results.

“Focusing on the little things,” Branch said. “I feel like the previous years I was more result-oriented and I didn’t focus on the little things, so I try my best to, like, really hold on, focus on the little details and I think that’s gonna make me a better player.”

Last season, Branch finished third among the Alabama defensive backs in tackles with 55.0 on the season, with 34.0 of those tackles being solo. He also recorded five tackles for a loss of 18 yards, with one of those tackles being a sack.

In defending the pass, Branch led the Crimson Tide with nine pass breakups — five more than the second-best player on the team.

In terms of preparation for the upcoming season, Battle said that Branch has come a long way in improving from last season to 2022.

“Brian Branch is great," Battle said. "Very versatile. Can play corner, Star position, safety. Branch is making great progress. He’s focused this year. He’s coming back trying to be more of a leader as well. He’s an older guy now. He’s not a sophomore, he’s a junior now. So he’s coming in and taking a leadership role and doing what he’s got to do on the field.”

Last season, Alabama's defense surrendered an average of 4.77 yards per play, which equated to an average of 304.1 yards per game — good enough for seventh-best in college football. However, the Crimson Tide also gave up 36 touchdowns to opponents, which was 35th in the country.

That being said, the addition of Ricks and the added experience between Battle and Branch is shaping up to create a very cohesive Alabama secondary.

“I think the secondary’s come along great,” Branch said. “Our chemistry is flowing. I think everybody is getting along with each other — everybody is just trusting each other. So I think if we continue to do that [and] work on the little things, it’s gonna be good.”

Alabama's secondary has several question marks, including injuries to Ricks and Jackson. While Ricks has returned to practice and is making progress on learning the Crimson Tide's defensive schemes, and Jackson has made his return after missing a few days of practice. With everyone back, though, things are looking to be falling into place as the team's kickoff game against Utah State is just nine days away.

Branch is fully confident in his defense heading into the season.

"The sky is the limit for us," Branch said. "I feel like as long as each and every last one of us do our job day in and day out and focus on the little things, I think we'll be one tough defense."