Robinson's 204 yards in the Cotton Bowl are the most rushing yards recorded by an Alabama running back in a bowl game.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.

Against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday at the Cotton Bowl, Robinson carried the football 26 times for 204 yards. In total, Robinson averaged 7.3 yards per carry over the course of the game.

Robinson talked about his background of being from Tuscaloosa after the game.

"As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program," Robinson said. "Just always wanted to play for a national championship, just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage, to have another opportunity to play for a national championship.

"As a young kid, that was the only thing I ever wanted to do. It's like a dream come true."

Robinson's 204 yards are the most ever recorded by an Alabama running back in a bowl game. His efforts also earned him offensive MVP status for the Cotton Bowl.

Also considered:

1. Ja'Corey Brooks (football wide receiver, freshman)

Led all Alabama receivers with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown off of four receptions

His 44-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest play of the game for either team

2. Noah Gurley (men's basketball forward, graduate student)

Recorded a double-double in No. 19 Alabama's 73-68 victory over No. 14 Tennessee

Totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and a block against the Volunteers

3. Will Anderson Jr. (football outside linebacker, sophomore)

Recorded six total tackles including two sacks against Cincinnati

Was named the defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl

Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:

August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger

August 23-29: Kate Henderson

August 30-September 5: Bryce Young

September 6-12: Jase McClellan

September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca

September 20-26: Jameson Williams

September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.

October 4-10: Jameson Williams

October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.

October 18-24: Bryce Young

October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat

November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.

November 8-14: Jameson Williams

November 15-21: Bryce Young

November 22-28: Bryce Young

November 29-December 5: Bryce Young

December 6-12: Juwan Gary

December 13-19: Keon Ellis

December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford

December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.