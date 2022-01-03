Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama running back Brian Robinson Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week for the week of Dec. 27, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022.
Against the No. 4 Cincinnati Bearcats on Friday at the Cotton Bowl, Robinson carried the football 26 times for 204 yards. In total, Robinson averaged 7.3 yards per carry over the course of the game.
Robinson talked about his background of being from Tuscaloosa after the game.
"As a young kid, just always wanted to be a part of this program," Robinson said. "Just always wanted to play for a national championship, just being able to go out there and just lead this team in this big game on this big stage, to have another opportunity to play for a national championship.
"As a young kid, that was the only thing I ever wanted to do. It's like a dream come true."
Robinson's 204 yards are the most ever recorded by an Alabama running back in a bowl game. His efforts also earned him offensive MVP status for the Cotton Bowl.
Also considered:
1. Ja'Corey Brooks (football wide receiver, freshman)
- Led all Alabama receivers with 66 receiving yards and a touchdown off of four receptions
- His 44-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter was the longest play of the game for either team
2. Noah Gurley (men's basketball forward, graduate student)
- Recorded a double-double in No. 19 Alabama's 73-68 victory over No. 14 Tennessee
- Totaled 20 points, 10 rebounds and a block against the Volunteers
3. Will Anderson Jr. (football outside linebacker, sophomore)
- Recorded six total tackles including two sacks against Cincinnati
- Was named the defensive MVP of the Cotton Bowl
Weekly Winners of the Fall 2021 Semester:
August 9-15: Brooke Bollinger
August 23-29: Kate Henderson
August 30-September 5: Bryce Young
September 6-12: Jase McClellan
September 13-19: Ashlynn Serepca
September 20-26: Jameson Williams
September 27-October 3: Brian Robinson, Jr.
October 4-10: Jameson Williams
October 11-17: Will Anderson Jr.
October 18-24: Bryce Young
October 25-31: Mercy Chelangat
November 1-7: Will Anderson Jr.
November 8-14: Jameson Williams
November 15-21: Bryce Young
November 22-28: Bryce Young
November 29-December 5: Bryce Young
December 6-12: Juwan Gary
December 13-19: Keon Ellis
December 20-26: Jaden Shackelford
December 27, 2021-January 2, 2022: Brian Robinson Jr.