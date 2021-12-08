Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Year by the Associated Press
For the second straight year, Alabama swept the Associated Press's offensive and defensive players of the year awards in the Southeastern Conference.
Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were selected by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league, with the results announced Wednesday morning. DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain II won in 2020.
Kirby Smart of Georgia was named the coach of the year after guiding the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season.
The Crimson Tide had four players named first-team All-SEC, safety Jordan Battle and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Alabama had four second-team selections as well.
Anderson, Williams and Missouri tailback Tyler Badie were the only unanimous picks.
The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California
RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans
RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia
T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee
T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi
C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.
G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.
WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri
WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas
K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana
AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.
Defense
DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama
DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland
DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas
DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina
LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia
LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi
LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge
DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama
DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas
DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina
DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida
P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia
SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama
SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama
SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia
SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California
RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas
RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama
T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida
T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta
G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas
G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia
C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma
TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas
WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky
WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada
PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas
Defense
DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi
DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.
DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia
DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama
LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina
LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia
LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas
DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina
DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina
DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama
DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois
P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia
AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri