Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. Named SEC Players of the Year by the Associated Press

For the second straight year, Alabama swept the Associated Press's offensive and defensive players of the year awards in the Southeastern Conference.

Bryce Young and Will Anderson Jr. were selected by a panel of sports writers and broadcasters covering the league, with the results announced Wednesday morning. DeVonta Smith and cornerback Patrick Surtain II won in 2020.

Kirby Smart of Georgia was named the coach of the year after guiding the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season.

The Crimson Tide had four players named first-team All-SEC, safety Jordan Battle and wide receiver Jameson Williams. Alabama had four second-team selections as well.

Anderson, Williams and Missouri tailback Tyler Badie were the only unanimous picks.

The 2021 AP All-SEC team, as selected by a panel of 14 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. (“u-” denotes unanimous selection):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB — Bryce Young, Alabama, 6-0, 194, So., Pasadena, California

RB — u-Tyler Badie, Missouri, 5-8, 194, Sr., New Orleans

RB — Chris Rodriguez, Kentucky, 5-11, 224, Jr., McDonough, Georgia

T — Darian Kinnard, Kentucky, 6-5, 345, Sr., Knoxville, Tennessee

T— Charles Cross, Mississippi St., 6-5, 310, R-So., Laurel, Mississippi

C — Michael Maietti, Missouri, 6-1, 290, Grad., West Orange, N.J.

G — Kenyon Green, Texas A&M, 6-4, 325, Jr., Humble, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

TE — Brock Bowers, Georgia, 6-4, 230, Fr., Napa, California.

WR — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-1, 175, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri

WR — Treylon Burks, Arkansas, 6-3, 225, Jr., Warren, Arkansas

K — Harrison Mevis, Missouri, 5-11, 236, So., Warsaw, Indiana

AP — Velus Jones, Tennessee, 6-0, 200, Sr., Saraland, Alabama.

Defense

DE — Sam Williams, Mississippi, 6-4, 265, Sr., Montgomery, Alabama

DE — Josh Paschal, Kentucky, 6-3, 278, Sr., Prince George’s County, Maryland

DT — DeMarvin Leal, 6-4, 290, Jr., San Antonio, Texas

DT — Jordan Davis, Georgia, 6-6, 340, Sr., Charlotte, North Carolina

LB — Will Anderson, Alabama, 6-4, 243, So., Hampton Georgia

LB — Nakobe Dean, Georgia, 6-0, 225, Jr., Horn Lake, Mississippi

LB — Damone Clark, LSU, 6-3, 240, Sr., Baton Rouge

DB — Roger McCreary, Auburn, 6-0, 190, Sr., Mobile, Alabama

DB — Lewis Cine, Georgia, 6-1, 200, Jr., Cedar Hill, Texas

DB — Jaylan Foster, South Carolina, 5-10, 195, Sr., Duncan, South Carolina

DB — Jordan Battle, Alabama, 6-1, 210, Jr., Fort Lauderdale, Florida

P — Nik Constantinou, Texas A&M, 6-3, 230, So., Melbourne, Australia

SEC Offensive Player of the Year — Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

SEC Defensive Player of the Year — Will Anderson, LB, Alabama

SEC Coach of the Year — Kirby Smart, Georgia

SEC Newcomer of the Year — Brock Browers, TE, Georgia

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB — Matt Corral, Mississippi, 6-2, 205, Jr., Ventura, California

RB — Isaiah Spiller, Texas A&M, 6-1, 215, Jr., Spring, Texas

RB — Brian Robinson, Alabama, 6-0, 204, Sr., Tuscaloosa, Alabama

T — Evan Neal, Alabama, 6-7, 360, Jr., Okeechobee, Florida

T — Jamaree Salyer, Georgia, 6-4, 325, Sr., Atlanta

G — Layden Robinson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 320, So., Manuel, Texas

G — Justin Shaffer, Georgia, 6-4, 330, Sr., Ellenwood, Georgia

C — Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas, 6-4, 310, Jr., Tulsa, Oklahoma

TE — Jalen Wydermyer, Texas A&M, 6-5, 255, Jr., Dickinson, Texas

WR — Wan’Dale Robinson, Kentucky, 5-11, 185, Jr., Frankfort, Kentucky

WR — John Metchie III, Alabama, 6-0, 195, Jr., Brampton, Canada

PK — Cade York, LSU, 6-1, 198, Jr., McKinney, Texas

Defense

DE — Derick Hall, Auburn, 6-3, 251, Jr., Gulfport, Mississippi

DE — Tyree Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-4, 240, Sr., Washington, D.C.

DT — Devonte Wyatt, Georgia, 6-3, 315, Sr., Decatur, Georgia

DT — Neal Farrell Jr., LSU, 6-4, 325, Grad., Mobile, Alabama

LB — Channing Tindall, Georgia, 6-2, 230, Sr., Columbia, South Carolina

LB — Zakoby McClain, Auburn, 6-0, 219, Sr., Valdosta, Georgia

LB — Bumper Pool, Arkansas, 6-2, 230, Sr., Lucas, Texas

DB — Derion Kendrick, Georgia, 6-0, 190, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina

DB_Cam Smith, South Carolina, 6-1, 187, So., Blythewood, South Carolina

DB_AJ Finley, Mississippi, 6-2, 210, Jr., Mobile, Alabama

DB_Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M, 6-3, 200, So., East St. Louis, Illinois

P— Jake Camarda, Georgia, 6-2, 180, Sr., Norcross, Georgia

AP — Jameson Williams, Alabama, 6-2, 189, Jr., St. Louis, Missouri