Chris Owens Ready to Take Full Advantage of Extra Year with Alabama Football

Because of the extra year of eligibility granted to all fall 2020 NCAA athletes, Alabama center Chris Owens is entering his sixth year with the program. To put that into perspective, the freshmen on this year's roster were in eighth grade when Owens first arrived in Tuscaloosa.

Owens said he's even found some gray hairs in his beard and gets called the old man in the locker room, but he's used to it at this point. However, this also means he's had the chance to sit behind and learn from some high-level centers and offensive lineman over the past five years at Alabama.

"I've sat behind some really good people since I've been here," Owens said. "I got to learn from people like [Bradley] Bozeman, Ross [Pierschbacher], Cam [Robinson], everybody that came before me even Landon [Dickerson] last year, and it was all about the process."

He has seven career starts, most notably stepping in at center after Dickerson went done with an injury last season in the SEC Championship game against Florida. He started both College Football Playoff games at center.

Even though it was because of the unfortunate circumstances of the pandemic, when presented with the opportunity to come back for an extra year, Owens knew it was one he wanted to take.

"Having a chance to have another year and build more value for myself and make more memories with the team that's what it was all about, so I had the opportunity, I took it," Owens said.

Another big reason for coming back was the chance to play in front of a full stadium again.

"Being able to come back one more year means that we get to play in front of fans again," Owens said. "I'll take that opportunity any chance we get."

In fact, Owens is so eager for fans to come back, that in Thursday's media availability he asked defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis a question about the return of fans, and Mathis is just as excited. The Alabama football seniors are ready to go out in style.

"I’m very excited, man," Mathis said. "This is the last year for us, and we get to experience that last ride, and we get to turn up. It’s going to be very lit. We missed that vibe last year. I can’t wait until everybody gets back in the stands and, you know, Roll Tide! I can’t wait to see y’all back out there.”