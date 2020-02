TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy met the media Tuesday at the Crimson Tide's softball complex and said that junior third baseman Maddie Morgan (and freshman catcher Abby Doerr are both expected to see action this weekend at the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational. Morgan is returning from a suspension and Doerr was cleared Monday as an early enrollee.

This story will be updated.