Even If College Football Players Return June 1, Little Will Be Normal During Pandemic

Christopher Walsh

The college football world is preparing to join the fray of major sports trying to restart, with a pair of important decisions expected to be made this week. 

On Wednesday, the NCAA Division I council, a 40-member decision-making body made up of key college athletics figures, is expected to lift a nation-wide moratorium on on-campus summer activities. 

The Southeastern Conference will subsequently meet on Friday to go over how athletes can return to campuses beginning June 1.

Alabama is in the process for formulating its plans, but like with everything else the situation remains fluid until more is known.  

Moreover, just because student-athletes, beginning with football, are allowed back into the facilities doesn't mean that it'll be business as normal. 

The precautions will be lot more than everyone wearing masks and gloves, hand-sanitizing stations, avoiding contact and setting up the weight room with social distancing in mind.

Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated took an early look at what some programs are planning to do, especially in the Southeast where the coronavirus  had high numbers including along the I-10 corridor. 

They include fogging machines, moving weight rooms outside, temperature tests at the front door. 

On Friday, NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline said during a live Twitter interview that it would only take a few positive tests for an entire team to be shut down for at least two weeks.  

Hainline said to avoid that schools will have to be in a position to test athletes every one to five days and the medical/scientific staffs will have to establish five-day quarantine periods if necessary.

Some of the recommendations being discussed go so far as to not have athletes share the same footballs for at least four weeks 

