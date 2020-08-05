Bama Central
College Football Playoff Committee Announces Schedule Changes for 2020-2021 Season

Tyler Martin

With the Power Five conferences shifting their schedules around, the College Football Playoff is following suit.  

On Wednesday afternoon, the CFP selection committee announced that it will releases its final rankings of the 2020-2021 season on Dec. 20, one day after the completion of all conference championship games. 

Originally, the final rankings release was set for Dec. 6. 

The committee will gather in Grapevine, Tex. on Dec. 18-20 for one last meeting to discuss who will be in this year's four-team playoff. 

"With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season," Hancock said. "The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information."

This year's semifinals are the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, which will both take place on Jan. 1, 2021, and the CFP national championship game happening on Jan. 11, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. at Hard Rock Stadium.

Along with the schedule release date being pushed back, the Management Committee elected to shorten the travel time for the two teams competing in the CFP national championship. Both teams will arrive in Miami on Saturday afternoon of Jan. 9, 2021 instead of the usual Friday evening arrival. 

Media day in the host city will not take place because of that change. 

"In this unprecedented time, the Management Committee believes it is in the best interest for the health and safety of the student-athletes, coaches and staffs to complete their game-week preparation on campus, under the familiar protocols they will have used all season," said Hancock. "This is an unfortunate consequence of the pandemic, but it is the right thing to do."

