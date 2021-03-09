All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Collin Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week

During the month of March, the Cleveland Cavaliers guard is averaging 35.5 points and eight assists
In his two games prior to the All-Star break, Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton showed why he was one of the bigger snubs for the NBA's star-studded event. 

Sexton dropped 39 and 32 points respectively against the Houston Rockets and Indiana Pacers, respectively. He also added 10 assists versus the Pacers, which tied a career-high, and four rebounds and three steals. 

The former Alabama standout is now averaging 24.1 points per game, which is good for 20th in the NBA, 4.5 assists, 1.2 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range.

His individual performances are also leading to wins for the Cavaliers, as Cleveland has won four of its last five outings.

Sexton is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Pro Athlete of the Week for the week of March 3-9.

Honorable mention

  • Former Crimson Tide track standout Emmanuel Bor won the Firefly Recovery Men's 5000m with a time of 13:05.60. It was a personal record for him and the second fastest 5000m time of all-time.
  • Canton Charge guard Levi Randolph scored in double-figures twice this past week, dropping 21 points against the Mad Ants and 17 points against the Raptors 905.
  • Delaware Blue Coats forward Braxton Key scored a season-high 19 points on 8-of-10 shooting in a 120-92 win over G-League Ignite.

Previous winners in 2021

Dec. 29 - Jan. 5 Derrick Henry

Jan. 6 - 12 Daron Payne

Jan. 13 - 19 Levi Wallace

Jan. 20 - 26 Collin Sexton

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2. JaMychal Green

Feb. 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

Feb. 9 - 16 Kira Lewis Jr.

Feb. 17 - 23 Levi Randolph

Feb. 24 - March 2 Collin Sexton

March 3 - 9 Collin Sexton

