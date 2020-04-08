Coronavirus Has 2020 College Football Season, NCAA's Future Up In Air

Said one administrator: "We’re all effed. There’s no other way to look at this, is there?"



As the coronavirus pandemic threatens the college football season, administrators and experts explain the options and why the current NCAA system could hang in the balance



If the coronavirus leads to a major downturn in the college football economy, then what? Sports Illustrated writers Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) and Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) sought answers for the far-reaching implications. They asked two dozen administrators and industry experts to answer four pressing college sports questions.

What they found was that the impact of the novel coronavirus to the NCAA's cash cow, football, could spell sweeping changes to the landscape of college athletics.

The financial fallout of a shortened or canceled football season could be devastating for college athletics as as whole.

"Football allows us to have these other sports."

With NCAA canceling all sports for the remaining school year, college football was saved by having its championship in January. However, with schools closed, and state officials still keeping bans on large gatherings, can college football see a push back on its September start date?

"If they have to start football in a blizzard in January, they’re going to do it."

Sports Illustrated

Meanwhile, Coronavirus and Sports podcast tackles the issue as well: Why NCAA Needs College Football Back in Fall

