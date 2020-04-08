Tom Brady told Howard Stern's SiriusXM show that he never cared about his legacy and had a feeling 2019 would be his final season with the New England Patriots.

"I never cared about legacy," Brady said. "I could give a s--- about legacy...That's just not me. It's not my personality."

"Why would I choose a different place?" he added. "It was time. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people."

Brady also told Stern that he has no feelings of resentment toward Bill Belichick for not making him a Patriot for life and that he was in tears when he informed owner Robert Kraft about his decision to leave New England.

Last month, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and left behind New England with six Super Bowl rings, three MVP awards and 41 playoff starts since 2001.